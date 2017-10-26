Shuttles will run continuously during temple open houses

To help with parking and transportation, five shuttles will run continuously during the entire Cedar City Temple Open House, which starts tomorrow, Friday, October 27, and goes until Saturday, November 18. The Open House will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The shuttles will run from the Cross Hollow Stake Center, located at 2830 West Cody Dr, in Cedar City, up to the temple, located at 280 S Cove Dr, Cedar City, (about a mile apart in distance). They will run in a continuous loop, so there will be a minimal wait time to use the shuttle.

Those attending the Open House are encouraged to park their vehicles at the Cross Hollow Stake Center to help relieve congestion and parking concerns around the temple. The Open House is expected to bring over 150,000 visitors to Cedar City in the next three weeks.

“We encourage all to take advantage of this great shuttle service,” says Ron Cardon, Public Affairs Committee Chair for the Cedar City Temple Open House. “It will be easier and safe to park at the Cross Hollow Stake Center, and the shuttles are a great resource to help keep things running smoothly during the Open House.”