Sheep to Shawl on Saturday

CEDAR CITY–Join us Saturday, March 17 for a trip back in time as we explore wool, from Sheep to Shawl. Frontier Homestead State Park in partnership with the Sagebrush Fiber Artisans will allow participants to journey through the step-by-step process of taking wool from the sheep’s back to yours. Join us from 10:00-2:00 to have fun with the whole family. Sheep will be attending as well to give visitors the opportunity to touch and feel before and after their annual haircut. Shearing demonstrations will be given hourly starting and 10:30 a.m. and run until 1:30 p.m.

Demonstrations include shearing, washing, carding, spinning and dyeing wool. Knitting and weaving will be available to participate in. Come enjoy the activities and visit with our talented craftspeople. Cost is $2 per person or $5 per family. Friend’s Group members are free with membership card.

This living history experience is hosted at the Frontier Homestead State Park Museum, located at 635 North Main Street in Cedar City. Call 435-586-9290 for more information.