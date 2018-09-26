Seminar to help teach kids about sex set for Oct. 3

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–The Iron County Sexual and Domestic Violence Coalition is providing a seminar presented by expert and author Chelom E. Leavitt, PhD titled ‘A Better Way to Teach Kids About Sex.’

The seminar will take place next Wednesday Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the Canyon View High School Auditorium. Admission is free and the intended audience is 18 years and older.

Leavitt leads workshops and speaks on issues pertaining to marriage relationships and sexuality. She studied economics at Brigham Young University and then attended law school there. She also has a master’s degree in Marriage, Family and Human Development. She then achieved a doctorate degree at Pennsylvania State University in Human Development and Family Studies. Leavitt also recently accepted a position at BYU in the School of Family Life.

She has co-authored A Better Way to Teach Kids About Sex and Sexual Wholeness in Marriage. She has been married to David Leavitt for 28 years and they have seven children.

Despite meaning well, many parents may not have the tools and knowledge necessary to educate their children on sexuality and healthy relationships, so Leavitt presents a healthy way to talk to children about an important topic.

Therapist Jared Rees said the topic of sex is exploding in society today and children need to be taught about it differently than in the past.

“To best help children understand sexual development, it needs to be taught more clearly, more directly, more frequently and beginning at much earlier ages,” Rees said. “Chelom Leavitt will explain how best to accomplish this, what is appropriate developmentally and what to educate our children (on) at their different ages.”