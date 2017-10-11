Scarecrow Fest underway in Parowan

By Craig Bennett

Iron County Today

PAROWAN–The second annual Scarecrow Fest is underway again this year up and down Main Street in Parowan.

Businesses and private citizens design and display over 50 scarecrows up and down the street. The scarecrows can be any subject the designer would like, everything from fishing to the welcome scarecrow in front of the Parowan visitors center. Some have a business or holiday theme.

Organizers say that after last year’s success, it has become an annual tradition. Kids and adults both love it.

According to parowan.org, as the first settlement of southern Utah (settled January 13, 1851), Parowan is affectionately called the “Mother Town of Southern Utah. Many of the original homes and business buildings still line the downtown area of the community, along with a tree-lined Main Street that take visitors on a nostalgic trip back through time. Pioneer museums, a historic cemetery and numerous historic sites are open for visitors to see.