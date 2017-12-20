Rowley recognized at final council meeting

By Kelsey Keener

Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY–The Cedar City Council meeting on Dec. 13 was the last council meeting of 2017, as well as Councilman Fred Rowley’s last meeting as a council member.

Councilman Paul Cozzens announced this during the council business part of the meeting. He said that Rowley has been an asset to City Council.

“I wanted to just thank him (Rowley) for his service and tell him what an asset he’s been to the city,” Cozzens said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever met anybody that’s a deeper thinker, that has fun, that keeps things light but serious. I appreciate what he’s done for the city.”

Rowley stated that he has enjoyed his time as a councilman.

“It’s been a pleasure to serve,” he said. “It has been a great honor to be at the service of the people of this community and I thank you for that.”

Mayor Maile Wilson presented Rowley with a plaque to commemorate and honor his time on the City Council.