Romney, Wilson to debate on Oct. 9 in Cedar City

The Utah Debate Commission (UTDC) has extended invitations to all candidates who met the threshold for participation in the UTDC’s 2018 debate schedule.

The threshold for participation – set by the UTDC Board of Directors – was 10.0 percent in the poll conducted by Lighthouse Research. However, with a 4.0 percent margin of error, candidates who achieved 6.0 percent qualified to debate.

Cedar City will host the debate between U.S. Senate candidates Mitt Romney, Republican, and Jenny Wilson, Democrat. That debate will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 9 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the America First Events Center, 351 West Center Street, Cedar City.

Co-chairs Scott Howell and Thomas Wright released the following statement:

“As Co-chairs of the Utah Debate Commission, we encourage all Utahns to watch the upcoming debates. The poll numbers listed below should not be misinterpreted as predictions of the outcome of any race. This poll demonstrates there are still many undecided voters. By watching and participating in these debates you are taking part in one of the most unique and time-honored traditions in American politics. It is our hope that these debates will foster conversations and help you decide which candidates will be invested with the great responsibility and privilege of leading Utah and this country forward.”