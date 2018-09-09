Rock Club members enjoy picnic, swapping

CEDAR CITY–The Southern Utah Rock Club recently held its annual picnic and rock swap. The club’s mission is to further interests in mineralogy and all related arts and sciences including collecting, cutting, jewelry making and education…all while having fun exploring the beautiful natural wonderland that is Southern Utah.

Club president Eric Vogt presented Shelley Bullock of Cedar City a beautiful terminated Selenite crystal cluster found in Utah by members of the club. Her name was chosen in a drawing and she received her award at the picnic held in the Cedar City Park.



The rock club meets the first Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at 497 N. 100 West in Cedar City to plan rockhounding trips, share finds and creations, learn lapidary techniques, hear guest speakers on rock-related topics, socialize & more.



The club has lapidary equipment to cut, shape, and polish rocks. We are setting up kid’s programs and jewelry making classes including teaching how to cast jewelry by the lost wax method.

Members come from as far away as Battle Mountain, Nevada; Salina, St. George, Mesquite, Nevada.