Richard III brings history to life at SUU

By Ashley H Pollock

SUU College of Performing and Visual Arts

CEDAR CITY–SUU’s Department of Theatre Arts & Dance will present William Shakespeare’s Richard III on Sept. 28, Oct. 1, 4, 5, 6, at 7:30 p.m. in the Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for alumni with card, and $5 for youth. SUU faculty, staff, and students can get in free with a valid ID card. Tickets can be purchased at the America’s First Event Center Box Office, at the door the night of the performance, or online at www.suu.edu/pva.

Peter Sham, Associate Professor of Theatre Arts and Director of Richard III, declared, “Perhaps no Shakespeare play deals with the complexities of power, malevolence, revenge and loss, like Richard III. By far my greatest joy as an educator is going on a journey like this with students nearing the end of their college training and about to embark on their professional careers. And the added privilege is that we have the opportunity to explore this dynamic text and story on one of the finest outdoor stages in the country, the Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre.”

Abigail Nakken, Senior Bachelor of Fine Arts candidate in Classical Acting with a minor in Shakespeare Studies, said, “My favorite part is the history behind this production. Not only are we speaking words that were written over 400 years ago, we are portraying characters who lived over 550 years ago. Something about the knowledge that these are real kings and queens is so exciting. Reading about how they really were, and then comparing that to how Shakespeare writes them adds new levels to the characters and the story in general.”

Based on the life of King Richard III of England, this historical play brings to life the deceit and insecurities of this famed ruler. As students delve into the characters, their understanding of power and the balance needed to refrain from being overcome with pride have truly enhanced this production.

Maxwell Kunz, Senior Bachelor of Fine Arts candidate in Classical Acting, said, “This is a dark show. People should know that. But there is something to be said of seeing evil and crime being performed onstage for an audience. I believe the community can benefit from such an experience not because it idolizes such behavior but because it exposes it. The themes that are exemplified in this play teach us to recognize when blind advancement and power can be the down fall of not only the guilty but of the innocent as well.”

