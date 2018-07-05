Results in for Iron County primaries

By Tom Haraldsen

Managing Editor

PAROWAN—Republican voters turned out in pretty good numbers during the June primaries that concluded on June 26. Turnout was 63.81 percent of registered voters, according to Jon Whittaker, Iron County Clerk. Final results were released on June 28.

In the race for Iron County Attorney, Chad Dotson received 4,471 votes (55.44 percent), while challenger Scott Burns got 3,593 votes (44.56 percent).

There were two primaries for the Iron County Commission. In the race for Seat A, incumbent Michael Bleak received 4,269 votes (53.65 percent) to challenger Fred Rowley’s total of 3,688 votes (46.35 percent). In the four-way race for Seat B, Paul Cozzens received 3,076 votes (37.8 percent), Jennie Hendricks received 2,624 votes (32.25 percent), Michelle Jorgenson got 1,289 votes (15.84 percent) and Sam Brower got 1,148 votes (14.11 percent)

The other primary was for Iron County Sheriff. Ken Carpenter was top vote-getter with 3, 501 votes (43.15 percent), Del Schlosser received 2,286 votes (28.18 percent), David Evans got 1,585 votes (19.54 percent) and Caleb Anderson got 741 votes (9.13 percent)