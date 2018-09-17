Red Rock Singers to perform on Sept. 20

CEDAR CITY – The Red Rock Singers are pleased to present a fall concert, “Songs and Psalms,” on Thursday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Thorley Recital Hall in Southern Utah University’s music building (approximately 400 W. 200 South, Cedar City). A $5 donation is recommended at the door. Please, no children under six.

For this concert, this 35-member SATB choir brings to the stage songs of worship, lively spirituals, and calming melodies of peace and devotion.

“As I started to peruse music to do, I found I was drawn to pieces that used text from various Psalms” said director Dr. Keith Bradshaw. “So why not do a full concert of them?” While some are slower and more meditative, Bradshaw was quick to add that there will be numerous fun and fast-paced songs as well.

Besides various settings of Psalms by different composers, other selections include “Elijah Rock,” “Nothin’ Gonna Stumble My Feet,” “What Wondrous Love Is This,” and “All That Hath Life and Breathe.”

Dr. Steve Meredith, the choir’s other director, said he was drawn to songs that communicate comfort in times of trouble, as well as settings that are different from “any you’ve ever heard before.” Such is the case with “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” and a Korean version of Psalm 23, a psalm that is “very nearly without religious boundary,” commented Meredith.

Another piece which celebrates the Divine is Leonard Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms,” with text written in Hebrew. This year marks the centennial of Bernstein’s birthday “so this selection is our way of honoring him and his legendary work,” Meredith said.

Tracey Bradshaw accompanies Red Rock Singers on the piano. The group formed in February 2015 and has, since then, worked with well-known choral directors Dr. Ronald Staheli, professor emeritus of Brigham Young University, and Dr. Ryan Murphy of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Red Rock Singers welcomes new members through audition. For more information, visit facebook.com/redrocksingers or contact them at redrocksingers@gmail.com.