Red Rock film festival passes for sale
During the month of September, the Red Rock Film Festival is extending its summer local pass offer to participating restaurants! The festival is starting with 12 films — with every pass sold, it will add another new film. Weekday passes are $20 in September and good for all screenings, panels and seminars Nov. 7 and 8. Weekend passes are $30 in September and good for all screenings, panels & seminars and after parties Nov. 9 and 10. Locals Festival passes are $50 in September and good for awards ceremony and all screenings, panels and seminars, and after parties Nov. 2, 7, 8, 9 and 10. Passes will be $40 – $250 at the door, so purchase them in September. Call 435-705-5555 for list of restaurants or visit www.redrockfilmfestival.com.