Reception on Monday for retiring Brian Head mayor

BRIAN HEAD—The public is invited to a reception and open house for Brian Head Mayor H.C. “Dutch” Deutschlander, who is retiring after 40 years of public service. It will be held on Monday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the town’s public safety building, at 535 South Vasels Drive.

A presentation is scheduled at 2 p.m., highlighted by remarks from Sen. Evan Vickers. A light lunch will be provided.

In a release from Brian Head town clerk Nancy Leigh, Deutschlander was praised for having “a profound influence on Brian Head Town and Iron County during his years of service as a legislator for Brian Head Town, a member of the Iron County Coordinating Council, and an adamant supporter of the Patchwork Parkway Scenic Byway.”

Following a 20-plus year in the military, he moved to Brian Head in 1976 and was involved in many developments in the town, including its culinary water system, the snowmaking infrastructure at Brian Head Resort, and the town’s public safety department.