Prevention Coalition awarded a Drug Free Communities grant

CEDAR CITY–Marking the 20-year anniversary of the Office of National Drug Control Policy’s (ONDCP) Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program grant awards, 156 new grants were awarded nationally to local drug prevention coalitions in September. The grants will provide local community coalitions funding to prevent youth substance use, including prescription drugs, marijuana, tobacco, and alcohol. Only two prevention coalitions in the state of Utah were awarded with this year’s round of funding.

The DFC Program provides grants of up to $625,000 over five years to community coalitions that facilitate citizen participation in local drug prevention efforts. Coalitions are composed of community leaders, parents, youth, teachers, religious and fraternal organizations, healthcare and business professionals, law enforcement, the media, and others working together at the local level.

“We have the power to change youth drug and alcohol us in our own communities” said Heidi Baxley, Coalition Coordinator for the Southwest Behavioral Health Center, in a release. “Prevention is a tool we have to reduce the consequences associated with youth drug and alcohol use. This new funding will allow our county coalition to help more kids find success and to live in a healthier and safer county.”

For more information on the Iron County Prevention Coalition or to get involved, visit www.southwestprevention.com.