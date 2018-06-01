Preparedness EXPO tomorrow in Cedar

CEDAR CITY–Iron County Emergency Management will host its annual Preparedness EXPO Saturday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cedar City’s Main Street Park.

This year’s theme is “One Step Closer.”.\ The focus of the EXPO is to give attendees preparedness information that will help them as individuals, families, businesses, and as a community. Vendors will be there to offer information ranging from financial preparedness to water purification and storage.

Cedar City Fire Department will be on hand at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to teach PASS fire extinguisher use, and Iron County Sheriff’s office will offer a K-9 demonstration at 11:30 a.m. This should be an exciting time for all participants.

For more information, contact John Higley, Iron County Emergency Management Coordinator, at 435-267-1740.