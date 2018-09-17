Iron County Today
Patriotic Golf Tournament set for Sept. 29

kelsey Kelsey September 17, 2018

CEDAR CITY—Christ the King Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council 11246 are holding a Patriotic Golf Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 29 at Cedar Ridge Golf Course. All proceeds and contributions support the Knights of Columbus in their charitable endeavors.

 

The four-person team is a scramble format event and will start at 9 a.m. You can enter as a team or sign up as an individual and be assigned to a team. Cost is $75 per player.

 

For reservations or more information, contact Pat McDonald at 702-280-7715.

