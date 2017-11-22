Parowan’s Christmas in the Country begins Friday

PAROWAN—Again this year, the excitement that Christmas brings to our lives will be celebrated at “Times to Remember,” Parowan’s Christmas in the Country that begins on Friday.

Each year, the town ignites the Christmas holiday season with a Santa Parade, Candlelight Walking Parade, Town Lighting Ceremony, musical programs, and the famous 2-Day Holiday Bazaar. Most of these events happen on Parowan’s Main Street, though the Bazaar is held at the Iron County Fairgrounds at 50 S. 600 East.

The Holiday Bazaar is unique in the fact that all items from vendors must be handmade. Artisans and vendors come from throughout Southern Utah and Nevada to display their own craftsmanship in individual gifts. You can find all sorts of wood and tole painted decorations, knitted and crocheted beanies, gloves and scarves; ceramics, cakes, cookies, candle holders, clocks, jewelry, paintings, quilts, stuffed toys, wreaths, homemade candles and much more.

In addition to the Holiday Bazaar, the community will come together on Friday night for an Interfaith Christmas Program at the Aladdin Theatre at 57 N. Main Street. Christmas is not as much about opening presents as opening our hearts, and this time of year brings a season of joy as we celebrate by giving the light of love to those who need it most. It’s truly a magical time, and everyone is invited to join in the celebration and small town love of this weekend.

The Santa Parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday on Main Street, with the Holiday Bazaar continuing all day. Following the parade, Santa Claus will make an appearance at the Bazaar so children can get their wish lists in early. The Candlelight Walking Parade, which engages the entire community as all lights are turned off and townspeople carry their candles up Main Street while singing caroles, will go from 500 North to the Town Square at the corner of Center and Main. There, a short program will include more singing, hand rubbing, cold noses, hot chocolate, and ultimately the lighting of Main Street and Town Square for the Christmas season.

This year’s grand finale will be a Christmas concert with Tammy Dee at 7 p.m. in the Aladdin Theatre.

All events are free, and donations are always welcome. Come join us.