Parowan High students play Sub for Santa

Parowan High School FBLA and FCCLA students have been helping earn money for the Sub for Santa program for years. They sell pizzas for two weeks at lunch and proceeds go into the donations. They also take time each day the last week before Christmas break to take around jars for cash donations.

Parowan is a small school of 300+ students. We are so proud of their very generous nature and the fact that they look out for one another. This year the small student body raised $1,621.99 in donations alone that will be given to the Sub for Santa program.

To add to this donation, an anonymous citizen in Parowan who has been watching our students for years called to tell Mrs. Dona Murphy the FCCLA Advisor that they would match the money this year. End total is an amazing check of $3,243.98.

Thank you Mrs. Murphy, Mrs. Deveny Pace and the students of PHS for giving back.