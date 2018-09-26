OSU announces Messiah auditions and rehearsals

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–The Orchestra of Southern Utah will be holding soloist auditions for the 2018 Messiah concert tomorrow night at 6 p.m. in the lobby of the Heritage Center.

OSU is looking for talented vocalists who would like to be considered for the holiday event. Soloists should be prepared to sing one full aria or air from Messiah and 16 bars of other pieces they would like to be considered for. The Orchestra and Chorale traditional holiday event is greatly valued among OSU and community members, and to perform as a featured soloist is a great artistic opportunity.

A panel of judges will listen to soloists until 8 p.m. and no appointment is necessary. A pianist accompaniment will be available as well.

Messiah Chorale rehearsals will begin Oct. 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Rock Church on 75 East Center Street in Cedar City and take place every Sunday. Soloists will also be expected to sing with the Chorale.

More information on what pieces to prepare for the audition can be found at https://osucedarcity.blogspot.com/2018/09/solo-auditions-for-handels-messiah-on.html. Jackie Jackson can also be contacted with questions at jacksonja@suu.edu, as well as the Southern Utah Chorale at soutchorale@gmail.com.

The event is being sponsored by State Bank of Southern Utah and the Leavitt Group.

CAPTION: Soloists from last year along with conductors Jackie-Riddle Jackson and Xun Sun.