Operation Christmas Child holding kickoff luncheon

CEDAR CITY–Once again Calvary Chapel is hosting a Countdown Event Luncheon for Operation Christmas Child. Members are overjoyed to play host to our community in getting them excited to participate in the shoebox packing season that is fast approaching.

The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15, starting at 11 a.m. This year’s luncheon will feature Nancy Muwanas, a shoebox recipient from the Middle East. She grew up in the Middle East as an “unbeliever,” like many families in the area. When she was 11, and evangelical pastor visited her family’s home and shared with them the Good News of the Gospel. As a result of what happened that night, Nancy was persecuted at school and in the community, but it was when she began attending a local church that she received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift packed just for her. She wants to share what that meant to her and how she is giving back now by packing shoebox gifts for other children.

A lunch will be served for those who can RSVP by Sept. 7 to 435-867-8188. Calvery Chapel is located at 101 E. Nichols Canyon Road in Cedar City.