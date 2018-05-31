Of Elephants and Art—launch party on Saturday

Enjoy African food, music, and games this weekend at the Hwange Elephant Management Trust launch party. It will be held on Saturday, June 2 from 5 to 8 pm. In the East Canyon Pavilion, 500 East Center Street in Cedar City.

Everyone is welcome to beat drums, dress-up for selfies and shop for art while also learning about Zimbabwean tribes who are currently confronted with a serious problem of too many elephants. The mission of HEMT is “Working to establish harmony among the needs of the land, humans and wildlife.”

You may also support the work of HEMT by purchasing art. Local artist Arlene Braithwaite has cleared out her studio and will be selling unframed paintings at prices ranging from $75 to $185. All proceeds will go directly to villages located near Hwange National Park to help ease human/elephant conflicts.

The first project the Trust will be funding is a solar powered electrical fence that will surround a village adjacent to Hwange National Park. The fence will serve to protect gardens, homes and people from destructive encounters with elephants.

Cedar City Trustee Nicki Frey feels “We are only just beginning our endeavor but are certain that through partnerships that focus on creating a balance, we can help the wildlife and the people.” Elliot Nobula, an African guide and founder of the organization, believes strongly that “a liability may become an asset” if local input becomes an essential part of any solution to the elephant management problem.

Nobula has enlisted fellow Zimbabweans to serve as Trustees and will be hosting the African Launch Party on June 9 when three villages located near Hwange will join to celebrate HEMT’s launch. The launch parties on two continents are representative of the trans-national partnership between Zimbabwean and the United States citizens.

For more information about Hwange Elephant Management Trust please go to hemtafrica.com