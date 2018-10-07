North Elementary School “Music is in the Air” series begins

CEDAR CITY–Cedar North Elementary School will host assemblies this Fall featuring local musicians who will share their talent during “Music is in the Air” presentations that emphasize study and positive life-lessons. The performances are made possible through a generous grant by the Cedar City Arts Council which is aimed at connecting students, parents and staff to a community of musicians.

On Friday, Oct. 5, North Elementary will host Native American music themes featuring the Paiute Band Flute Players. On Friday, Oct. 26, banjo and blue grass music will be featured with Loretta and Bill Westbrook. And on Feb. 1, The Enoch Orchestra will perform a program of traditional folk and pioneer compositions.

Loretta and William Westbrook

The Paiute Indian Band flute players Mars Bloodgood, Brisin Jake, Braiden Jake and Kaleb Jake, with music coordinator, Roger Clark.

Featured Photo” The Enoch Orchestra