No charges to be filed over bomb threat incident

By Tom Haraldsen

Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY—No charges will be filed against the individuals who initiated a bomb threat at the Cedar City Walmart store on Sunday afternoon.

At about 2:30 p.m., the Cedar City Police Department and Iron County Sheriff’s Office both received calls that two individuals said there was an explosive device in the motorhome they had parked near the store. The two were taken into custody and a bomb squad from St. George was summoned to the scene, even as shoppers and employees at the store and others in the surrounding area were evacuated. Traffic was rerouted north and south at the intersection of Cross Hollows and Royal Hunte Drive. That area remained closed until about 5:30 p.m.

The bomb squad determined that there was no explosive in the motorhome, and emergency medical and fire personnel were released from the scene. The store reopened, and investigators remained on the scene until about 7 p.m.

The Cedar City Police Department issued a final update stating that “officers feel the suspect was in a mental health crisis and we do not believe there was any criminal intent.” The statement said no charges will be filed. As of Monday morning, no names of any suspects had been released to the public.