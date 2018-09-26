News Nuggets Sept 26

CANYON VIEW MIDDLE SCHOOL

Attention all Canyon View Middle School science lovers: Tuesday’s will be Science Fair for 6-7th graders and Science Olympiad for 6-8th graders. Wednesday will be a robotics club for 6-8th graders. The Tuesday club is held in Mrs. Lambert’s room D-111 and the Wednesday club is held in Mr. Levie’s room D-109. The first meetings will be held on Sept. 25 and 26. Please come and check it out.

Please put these upcoming concert dates on your calendar. All families and friends of the Orchestra Students are invited to come and listen to our fall concert! You don’t want to miss out.

Orchestra Concerts will be as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 9

Beginning Orchestra 5-5:30 p.m.

Intermediate and Advanced 6-6:30 p.m.

Choir concert is on Wednesday, Oct. 10

ENOCH ELEMENTARY

Enoch Elementary PTA held their reading kick-off assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 19. They set a goal of number minutes for students to read by the end of the year. If students read 1.6 million minutes, Principal Daniel Ekker will have to do a crazy activity! Each class will be tracking how many monthly minutes they read. Many prizes can be earned.

Our PTA is also watching for “Tiger Pride” on Fridays. Students should wear black, red, Enoch shirts, or Canyon View shirts. Classes with the highest percentage win an ice cream party!

An emergency food drive for the Iron County Care and Share will be held from now until the first week of October. Families can donate peanut butter, canned fruit, canned beans, cereal, and crackers. Donation bins will be in the school.

School pictures were taken on Sept. 25.

Get ready for fun and games during our school fundraiser carnival on Sept. 28.

THREE PEAKS ELEMENTARY

Three Peaks PTA will host our annual Move-A-Thon on Sept. 28 from 2-3 p.m. Please watch for the blue pledge sheet that was sent home with each child. 100 percent of the proceeds will be used for classroom supplies and equipment.

Three Peaks Elementary will hold SEP conferences Oct. 1-5. Please make every effort to attend these important meetings so that parents and teachers can discuss valuable information about each student. School hours for SEP week are as follows: 1st-5th grades will be 8:55 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. every day. AM Kindergarten 8:45-10:45 a.m. M-F, PM Kindergarten 12:30-2:30 p.m. M-F. The PTA will host a Scholastic Book Fair in the library during SEP week. All are welcome to attend.

SOUTH ELEMENTARY

South Elementary would like to welcome our new staff members. Jen Davis Skills Coach, Stacey Dodds Kindergarten Teacher, Caitlyn Garrett Math Aide, Wendy Hackney Music Teacher, Kylan Heaton Sweeper, Amy Wittwer Science Teacher, and Joy Worth Math Aide. These individuals are already making great contributions to our school.

The PTA has funded a science lab for all the students at South. The students are learning with hands on experiments under the direction of Mrs. Wittwer. Thank you, PTA!

Picture: Mrs. Amy Wittwer ready to instruct in South Elementary’s new PTA funded Science Lab.

NORTH ELEMENTARY

Cedar North Elementary would like to invite all grandparents (and grandparent figures) of North Elementary students to our Grandparents’ Breakfast on Oct. 5 from 8 to 8:55 a.m. Come enjoy breakfast (homemade cinnamon rolls!) with your grandchild and then see what’s available in our Book Fair. The cost for breakfast is $2 for all adults and children who don’t attend North Elementary. Normal breakfast rates apply for our students. Last year we had a great turn out and we look forward to even more people attending this year. Avoid the crowds! Prepay for your breakfast any time at our school office until Sept. 28. See your there!

PAROWAN ELEMENTARY

Over the last few weeks, Parowan Elementary students have had the opportunity to attend the Parowan City Pool (featured photo). Students in grades 3rd through 6th have enjoyed swimming before summer turns to fall. The 3rd graders will soon be participating in the 3rd Grade Aqua Olympics. These students will participate in various water events for medals!