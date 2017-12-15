New officer joins Cedar police force

Police Officer Matthew Carpenter was sworn into the Cedar City Police Department last Wednesday during the Cedar City Council meeting.

Police Chief Darin Adams briefly introduced Officer Carpenter. He was previously an animal control officer and just completed an additional 11 weeks at the police academy.

“We are very excited to have him on board,” Chief Adams said.

Officer Carpenter briefly addressed the council, and said he was very thankful for the amount of support he has. He is 24 years old and has been married for a year and a half. After taking his oath, his wife pinned his badge to his uniform.