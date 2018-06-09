New county flood maps reflect changes to risk

CEDAR CITY–Iron County’s Flood Insurance Rate Map update for portions of Parowan Creek, Coal Creek, Quichapa Channel, Greens Lake, Squaw Creek, Cross Hollow, Shurtz Creek, and other floodplain refinements are nearing completion. The new maps will provide Iron County communities with more accurate flood risk information that can help local officials and residents make informed decisions about reducing flood risks and purchasing flood insurance.

The mapping project has been a joint effort between Iron County, Cedar City, City of Enoch, Town of Kannaraville, City of Paragonah, City of Parowan, and the Utah Division of Emergency Management (DEM). It is part of a nationwide effort led by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to increase local knowledge of flood risks and support actions to address and reduce those risks.

Before new Flood Insurance Rate Maps become effective, there is a 90-day Appeal Period during which local residents and business owners can provide additional data for consideration before the maps are final. This appeal period started on May 30, 2018.

“Since 2006, Utah DEM has worked closely with FEMA and the various communities within Iron County to develop accurate flood risk information and in a format that will now be available digitally,” said Jamie Huff, Risk MAP Program Manager, Utah DEM. “Floods are the most frequent natural hazard within Utah. This information will make sure that our homes and businesses are insured appropriately against flooding, while also helping communities make more informed decisions about how to protect Iron County from what might otherwise be devastating flood events.”

Community officials and Utah DEM encourage residents and business owners to review the proposed Flood Insurance Rate Maps for Parowan Creek, Coal Creek, Quichapa Channel, Greens Lake, Squaw Creek, Cross Hollow, Shurtz Creek, and the rest of the county to learn about local flood risks, potential future flood insurance requirements, and any concerns or questions about the information provided.

If you have technical and scientific information, such as detailed hydrologic or hydraulic data, you may be able to appeal the flood risk information on the preliminary flood map during the 90-day Appeal Period. For further details on this process, visit https://dem.utah.gov/hazards-and-mitigation/utah-risk-map-program/ and scroll down to Iron County in the Utah Risk MAP Projects Funded or In Progress section or contact your local community’s Floodplain Administrator.