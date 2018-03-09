Missing child found near Cedar

A six-year-old child who was reported missing Thursday evening was found about 2 a.m. this morning west of Cedar City.

Zayden Mortenson reportedly wandered away from a group of family members who were shed hunting near Zane Road and Pine Valley Road. Iron County Search and Rescue, along with the Southern Utah University Aviation team, were paged to respond. Due to the remote area, K-9 officers were also dispatched to search for the boy.

He was located about nine hours after the initial call came in about his disappearance. A release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office said he had walked several miles from where he was last scene. The release said he was cold but in relative good health.