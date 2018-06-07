Meet Kelsey Keener

Hello Readers,

My name is Kelsey, and I have joined Iron County Today as a full-time reporter. I’d like to take this opportunity to introduce myself to you. I recently graduated from Southern Utah University with a bachelor’s degree in English literature and associate in equine science. I have a passion for animals, especially horses and dogs, and through the agricultural program at SUU, developed a love and appreciation for agriculture as well. After spending my college years in Cedar City, there’s nowhere I’d rather be than Southern Utah. I like to spend my free time with family and friends, or reading, riding horses and hiking.

I wrote part-time for the ICT while I was finishing my undergraduate degrees, and I’m very excited to be able to go straight into a job I enjoy after graduating. I am here to represent the Iron County community and to be a source of information. If you know of an event going on and can provide me with enough notice, I am happy to attend and cover it for an article in the paper. Additionally, I would like to welcome any suggestions from our readership – please feel free to email or call me with any issues affecting the community, as well as topics or content you would like to see more of in coverage. I am looking forward to getting to know more of the community.

Thank you,

Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

435-867-1865 x. 5