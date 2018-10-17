Medicare counseling available during enrollment period

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–The Area Agency on Aging – Five County is offering counseling on Medicare plans during the Open Enrollment Period to help residents understand new plans that are available.

The Open Enrollment Period began Monday and will run through Dec. 7, and seniors can change their Medicare Prescription Drug plans and Medicare Advantage Plans during this time. Five County staff and volunteers from the State Health Insurance Assistance Programs are available to help beneficiaries understand the options available to them. Counselors with the SHIP program can provide explanations of benefits and plan comparisons for the all Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage Plans available in Iron and Washington Counties.

New plans are available in Southern Utah and beneficiaries may benefit from a plan review, which only takes a few minutes and could help save money. Premiums, copays and deductibles can change from year to year, so a new plan may be better suited from the coming year.

A walk-in event will be available on Oct. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. at both Area Agency on Aging – Five County locations (1070 West 1600 South, Building B, St. George; 585 North Main Street Suite 1, Cedar City).

Interested parties can also call to make an appointment for a plan review. For appointments in St. George, contact Tom Everett at 435-673-3548. For appointments in Cedar City, contact Amy Brinkerhoff at 435-867-6020.