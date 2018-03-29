McDonald’s announces new education opportunity for employees

CEDAR CITY—McDonald’s corporation announced today that it’s tripling crew tuition assistance for restaurant employees through a $150 million investment over the next five years.

Included are employees of McDonald’s in Iron County. Local owner operator Mark Parrish has already assisted 24 employees to the tune of $30,000 over the past three years.

Called the Archways to Opportunity program, the company has also increased accessibility by lowering eligibility requirements from nine months to 90 days of employment, dropping weekly shift minimums from 20 hours to 15 hours, and plans to extend some of its education benefits to restaurant employee’ family members.

In a release from McDonald’s USA, this investment “accelerated by saving from the new U.S. Tax Law, underscores McDonald’s and its independent franchisees’ commitment to providing jobs that fit around the lives of restaurant employees so they may pursue their education and career ambitions. This is just one of the ways McDonald’s is committed to being America’s best first job.”

Since the Archways to Opportunity program began in 2015, more than 24,000 eligible U.S. employees have benefitted from its educational funding, including those learning English as a second language.