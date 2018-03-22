March for our Lives is this Saturday

CEDAR CITY–A March for our Lives will be held Saturday, March 24 in Cedar City. The march is organized by Human Rights Advocates, a student club at Southern Utah University, with co-sponsorship by Action Iron County, an independent group. Cedar City marchers will join thousands of protesters around the country who say, “Not one more. We cannot allow one more child to be shot at school.” Washington, D.C. is planning for up to 500,000 marchers; 30,000 are expected to participate in Chicago.

Anyone who would like to participate in the Cedar City march is invited to meet on Saturday at noon at the Clocktower on the university campus for the 1.25 mile march through town. Or you may join the group in front of the Gerald Sherratt Library on campus for a “talk-back” and discussion of the issues at approximately 1 p.m.

March For Our Lives is a national movement dedicated to student-led activism around ending gun violence and the epidemic of mass shootings in our schools today. The March 24th event was organized by students at Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a mass shooting in February killed seventeen people, horrified the nation, and mobilized student groups nationwide to protest for policy change.

Students from Human Rights Advocates and members of Action Iron County gathered for a poster-making event Saturday March 17 to make signs for the Cedar City march.

Ksenya Plumb, founder and president of the Human Rights Advocates student club at Southern Utah University, says, “The students from Douglas High School have organized March for Our Lives on March 24th to demand changes to gun regulation and mental health screenings to prevent more school shootings, and we stand with them!”

Arlene Braithwaite of Cedar City, a member of Action Iron County, says, “The members of Action Iron County have been impressed with the activism of high school and university students in Cedar City. We felt their willingness to speak their minds regarding the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School deserved our support. We are happy to be working with them on Saturday’s March for Our Lives.”

Human Rights Advocates is an SUU student club fighting against human rights violations of all forms through education and volunteer services. Action Iron County, an independent group formerly known as WMW Cedar City, stands for inclusion, diversity, arts, science, public education, environment, democracy, women’s rights, and human rights.

CAPTION: Making posters for the March for our Lives event are, from left, Emily Dean, Dorothy Uherka, Gwen Carr, and Ksenya Plumb. Photo courtesy of Arlene Braithwaite