Main Street Books offering history book club

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–The community is invited to a history-themed Book of the Month Club starting Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. at Main Street Books in Cedar City, at 25 N. Main St.

The book that will be discussed during the first meeting is “In The Devil’s Snare: The Salem Witchcraft Crisis of 1962” by Mary Beth Norton, which is available at Main Street Books.

The next book and discussion are yet to be determined, but suggestions are welcome.

Owner of Main Street Books Heather Stein said she is looking forward to a different kind of book club in the area.

“I’m aware of several of book clubs around town, but none with a history theme,” she said. “I’m excited to have a non-fiction book club discussion.”

Stein also said she hopes to expand the bookstore’s reach within the community.

“We’re really wanting to hold more public events (for) local people,” she said. “If they’re passionate about something we’d love to have them come in and do a presentation, or if they want to start their own book club we’re happy to support that, we just want this to be a gathering place for the community.”