Macfarlane honored as Employee of Month

The Cedar City Employee Advisory Committee announced December’s Employee of the Month, Cathy Macfarlane, during the City Council meeting on Dec. 13.

Trevor McDonald from the EAC briefly introduced Macfarlane before giving her her award.

“Cathy has worked very hard over the past several months to get our online time keeping up and running,” he said. “We are one of the first cities to use this particular time keeping method, so it hasn’t been easy. On top of the new program, she has stayed current on her reports and everything else. Cathy is a vital part of our department, and, I would add, the city.”