Lunch on the Main highlights school history

SUU students were encouraged to participate in Founders Week by visiting important places on campus for lunch and stories of the university’s history on March 21.

Lunch on the Main was served at the Gerald R. Sherratt Library, in the Sharwan Smith Student Center, at the Centurium and Old Sorrell monuments and the university’s first building, Old Main. While visiting these places, students were invited to obtain stickers for a “passport” which they could submit for various prizes.

Students, alumni and community members also had the chance to help name the two oldest trees on SUU’s campus. Two large elm trees on 300 West were part of a row that was planted in 1898 for the dedication of Old Main. After students submitted ideas and voted on social media, the trees were named Thunder and Lightning.—Kelsey Keener/Iron County Today