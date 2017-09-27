Local policing agencies plan town hall meetings

By Craig Bennett

Iron County Today

The Iron County Sheriff’s office and local enforcement agencies will be holding Town Hall meetings with the public at several locations, starting tonight. Come learn about the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar City Police Department and the Parowan Police Departments.

Lt. Del Schlosser with the Iron County Sheriff’s Department told Iron County Today, “ We are doing the meetings to get the public involved in their Sheriff’s Office. We feel the public should have an open dialogue with the Sheriff’s Office. We want the public to know where their tax dollars are spent and what resources we provide. We also want to give them an opportunity to ask questions.”

Ken Carpenter, Parowan City Police Chief, said, “This is the first time we have had a law enforcement specific Town Hall Meeting in Parowan, and I appreciate Sheriff Gower’s interest in meeting with us.”

Chief Carpenter went on to say, “I am also excited for the opportunity to meet with our community members to answer their questions and concerns. Often community members see police at work in a handful of capacities, but don’t fully comprehend the reasoning behind why we do the things we do, nor the end result of those efforts.”

Carpenter said the meetings are “ an opportunity to meet with those we serve and answer questions. Others may question why we need specific equipment or may have misperceptions as to cost and sources. But often community members may feel timid about making inquiry, and inaccurate rumors are the result. This is an opportunity for law enforcement to kill rumors, build rapport and trust between police and community members, and assure them we are wise stewards with trusted tax dollars and resources.”

“It’s an opportunity to assure them we have one purpose, to serve them with integrity and within the confines of the law. It’s an opportunity to educate the community to the whys and why nots, and hopefully, go home at the end of the night with a greater sense of confidence and community spirit.”

Those in attendance will include Iron County Sheriff Mark Gower, Cedar City Police Chief Darin Adams and Parowan City Police Chief Ken Carpenter as well as other local law enforcement officials.

The meetings and locations are as follows:

September 27– 7 p.m.– Parowan High School Auditorium

Chief Ken Carpenter – 168 N. Main, Parowan

October 18–7 p.m. – Heritage Theater

Chief Darin Adams – 105 N 100 E. Cedar City

November 15 – 7 p.m. – Escalante Valley Elementary

202 N Beryl Hwy, Beryl