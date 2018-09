Compiled by Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

Question:

What’s your favorite county fair memory?

“The one I just made at the super jumpy (trampolines).”

Caden Quinnet

“My favorite memories are the ones I’m going to make today, this is my first fair.”

Laura Malmstrom

“In Cahoots! I love to go to the entertainment tent.”

Patti Notley

“Fair food and rodeos.”

Cami Olsen