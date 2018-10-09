SUMA offering Korean exhibition

By Kelsey Keener

CEDAR CITY–Southern Utah Museum of Art visitors will be able to learn about Korean culture through an exhibition titled “Encounter Korea” that will be available starting Oct. 13.

The exhibition will feature varying media, including sculpture, painting and video work, from seven Korean-American and Korean artists. It will be curated in collaboration with the Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles as well.

Korean and Korean-American art has recently become part of the international art world, and emerged from traditions of history to reflect connectivity and technology. “Encounter Korea” will bring together artists that highlight technical mastery and conceptual finesse characteristic of their culture.

The exhibition is currently on display at KCCLA as “First Encounter,” and SUMA will the first museum to display the traveling exhibition, which is intended to introduce Korean art to America.

Director of SUMA Jessica Farling said SUMA is excited to be partnering with KCCLA.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Korean Cultural Center in Los Angeles to share seven uniquely Korean perspectives with southern Utah,” said Farling. “This exhibition features a wide variety of media, styles and stories, and our hope is that each visitor with find a piece that resonates with them.”

The artists displaying works are: Kyungmin Kim; Whi Boo Kim; Sung Jae Lee; Kwang-Seop Oh; Yong Sin; Jung-Uk Yang; and Kyung Youl Yoon.

SUMA is located at 13 South 300 West in Cedar City and will re-open after gallery rotations on Oct. 13. SUMA is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours on Thursdays.