Paranormal stories and more on Thursday

CEDAR CITY–Are ghosts real? Do spirits walk among us? Most everyone has had some type of experience they can’t explain. If you’re a believer, or just curious, celebrate the Halloween season on Thursday, October 12, with Frontier Homestead State Park as they present More Than Ghost Stories: Paranormal Investigations in Southern Utah.

Join local paranormal investigators as they recount their ghost hunting adventures over the past year and share their findings with the public. The team has conducted investigations at numerous locations in an attempt to separate folk lore and stories from genuine paranormal activities. Evidence from the investigations will be presented and discussed, allowing you to come to your own conclusions – is it real, or just your imagination?

The program begins at 7 p.m. and is free to the public. For more information call 435-586-9290. FrontierHomestead State Park is located at 635 North Main Street in Cedar City.