Festival of Homes awards announced

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–The 2018 Festival of Homes awards were announced during the September Iron County Home Builders Association Luncheon.

This month’s meeting began with a welcome from ICHBA President Ben Batty and recognition of new members. Following committee and continuing education announcements, 2018 Festival of Homes Chair Adam Hahn announced the winners of awards.

People’s Choice Award for Best Garage Exhibit went to Home 14, Hutsa’Wa Ranch, built by Velocity Homes Inc.

Home 12, Eagle’s Nest at Eagle Ridge by Diamond K Builders, received the People’s Choice Award for Best Landscaping. Landscaping for Home 12 was done by Cedar Creek Landscape and Diamond K Builders Engineering and Grading.

People’s Choice Award for Best Interior Design went to Home 2: Brookside Corner by Jake Hulet Construction. Interior design for the home was done by Kim Wilde of Aspen Design.

Brookside Corner, by Jake Hulet Construction, received the People’s Choice Award for Best Home.

Approximately 35,000 people visited the homes displayed during the Festival.

Festival of Homes Chair Adam Hahn, left, and ICHBA president Ben Batty presented awards to representatives for the winning developers. They included Best Garage Exhibitor: Velocity Homes, Spencer Jones #14 Hutsa ‘Wa Ranch, with exhibitors including Velocity Homes and Southwest Plumbing/Cooling & Heating Supply; Best Landscaping: Diamond K Builders, Bruce Kuykendall #12 Eagles Next at Eagle Ridge; Peoples Choice – Best Interior Design: Jake Hulet Construction, Jake Hulet #2 Brookside Corner. Interior Designer Kim Wilde, Aspen Design; and Peoples Choice – Best Home: Jake Hulet Construction, Jake Hulet #2 Brookside Corner. Photos by Kelsey Keener