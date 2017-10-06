DUP camp holds opening social

CEDAR CITY–The Aunt Margaret Camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers held their Opening Social on Sept. 11, including a delightful lesson on the Mormon Colonies in Mexico. The camp’s next meeting will be Oct. 9 at 2 p.m.in the basement of the Old Rock Church.

We are a non-denominational group whose purpose is to preserve artifacts and histories of pioneers and others. We are actively seeking new members, and you are eligible whether or not you have pioneer ancestry.

Please call Kara Allan (435-586-9098) or Nancy Mortensen (435-590-8130 ) for more information; or join us for our meeting on Oct. 9. Meetings are held the second Monday of each month, September through May, at 2:00 p.m.

Caption: Officers of the Aunt Margaret Camp meet to plan meetings for the 2018-2018 year. Back row from left are Georgia Johnson, Marlene Riddle, Debbie McBrearty, Kara Allen, Marcene Hamilton and Erlene Anderson. Front row from left are Sylvia Clements, Marian Ashdown, Judy Larsen and Nancy Mortensen. Courtesy photo