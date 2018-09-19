Canyon Creek Services presents first annual report

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–Canyon Creek Services, formerly Canyon Creek Women’s Crisis Center, invited community members to a luncheon to learn about the organization’s name change and annual report.

Executive Director Brant Wadsworth said one of the reasons for changing the name of the organization was to help the community better understand what CCS can provide.

“Our name was creating a barrier for services, meaning we would have a male survivor or non-gender-conforming survivor who would say ‘I didn’t know I could call you because I am not a woman,’” he said. “With Canyon Creek Services, we hope that it retains our legacy by keeping ‘Canyon Creek’ in the name and that it expands people’s understanding of what we do by using the word ‘services.’”

Community members who attended the lunch were provided with an annual report, a CCS brochure and a breakdown of the organization’s structure. This is the first time the organization has created an annual report.

The report stated that 202 CCS clients utilized the emergency shelter, and 728 survivors were served in Iron, Beaver and Garfield counties. In 2017, CCS gave 56 presentations on prevention and awareness of domestic violence and sexual assault and reached more 1,000 people. More than 500 volunteers provided 3,783 hours of service for CCS. The report also showed that last year, CCS received $65,335 worth of in-kind donations and $54,307 in donations and fundraising. The annual budget for the organization increased from roughly $800,000 for 2018 to just over $1.2 million for 2019.

The new structure of CCS includes six departments, the directors of which each gave brief presentations about their departments and the services they provide.

Director of Victim Services Kait Sorensen said CCS provides many services beyond an emergency shelter and more people need them than the community may realize.

“There’s people that you interact with every day that need our services, unfortunately,” she said.

In addition to an emergency shelter, CCS can provide individual advocacy, court accompaniment, crisis intervention, safety planning, housing case management and programming, individual service plans, information and referrals and community partner collaboration.

The other departments of CCS are the shelter, awareness and advocacy, business and operations, volunteer coordination and development.

Wadsworth said the organization has growth and future needs in mind as well and is planning for those things. He added the goal of the luncheon was to help inform the community.

“We’re on a pretty significant campaign to improve the community’s understanding of what we do and how much we do and how much we’ve grown,” he said.

CAPTION: From left are Canyon Creek Director of Victim Services Kait Sorensen; Director of Awareness and Prevention Roxy Burkhart; Volunteer Coordinator Rachelle Hughes; Shelter Director Niki Venis; Executive director Brant Wadsworth.