Local high school students visited by candidate Romney

By Makenzie Orton

Cedar High School senior

CEDAR CITY–Many people don’t get the opportunity to meet a public figure like Mitt Romney, but for a lucky group of Iron County students, their opportunity came on Sept. 7. Students from Cedar High School, Parowan High School, and Canyon View High School gathered in Cedar High School’s Auditorium to hear from Romney. After a lovely introduction from Iron County School District’s Superintendent Shannon Dulaney, Romney was welcomed onstage.

Starting out, he highlighted the primary purpose of our country, which is “Life Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.” He hit home to several high school students by talking about the book “Lord of the Flies,” a classic novel, comparing it to how most countries organize around a king, dictator, other authoritarian-type leader, which is one of the main reasons America is different from so many other countries.

“The American people wanted to provide for their people and wanted to be able to pursue happiness in whatever way that might be,” said Romney. He then finished up his speech by talking of our country and how it is drifting apart because those of different political parties are not getting along and finding the common ground required to be successful.

Romney spoke about when he and Senator Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts ran against each other, they disagreed on basically every issue they talked about. Romney joked about when he and Kennedy did agree on something, one of them hadn’t read the fine print. He then offered some good advice to the students, saying that they need to understand that people can disagree with other people, even with differing views, and still find common-ground to achieve a goal. After his final thought, he opened up time for the students to ask him questions.

With the hot topic of Colin Kaepernick becoming the face of Nike, a football player from Cedar High school asked what Romney’s thoughts were on it. His answer was precise. He believes that Kaepernick, along with several other NFL players who joined him, were and still are protesting something they believe in, and they have the right to do this. Romney supports peaceful protests and those who use their rights accordingly. When asked about his stance on Prop. 2, Romney received quite the applause after saying that he was in favor of prescription and pharmaceutical marijuana, but not the corner sales that include laced brownies. One of Romney’s main concerns about America is the amount of National Debt accrued every year and the interest paid on that debt. He told students that he plans to try to reverse this, using some of the same methods he used to keep Utah out of debt during the 2002 Winter Olympics.

He concluded the question and answer session with the statement, “America is great because we are good.” After meeting with a leader from Israel, the leader told him how good America was. Israel’s president confided in Romney saying how every other country has taken land after winning a war, but America never has. That’s what makes America great…because we are good.