Local author Elaine Vickers celebrates publication of second children’s book

CEDAR CITY–Local author Elaine Vickers will be celebrating the national publication of her second book, Paper Chains, with an open house and book signing at Bulloch Drug on Tuesday, October 17 from 6-8 p.m.

Published by HarperCollins, Paper Chains has already received rave reviews, including a starred review from Kirkus describing it as “a well-told story celebrating the power of friendship to comfort and heal when families fall short.”

Vickers’ first novel, Like Magic, was published last year and was featured in People Magazine as well as being named one of Barnes and Noble’s Ten Notable Middle Grade Novels of 2016.

All ages are welcome at the event, which will feature foods from the book, a photo booth, a craft station, and other games and prizes.