Legislative Update

By Rep. John R. Westwood (R-Cedar City)

Highlighting the Utah Way

The Utah Legislature hosted more than 400 state legislators, legislative staff and federal officials from 13 western states, Canada and Mexico for the 71st Council of State Governments West (CSG West) annual meeting at Snowbird on Sept. 11-15.

The theme of the conference, ‘Elevating the West,’ provided the perfect opportunity to showcase Utah’s innovative industries, majestic beauty and the collaborative spirit that embodies our great state.

CSG West is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that brings legislators and staff together to discuss challenging issues facing the various states, and to seek reasonable solutions. Lawmakers assembled in policy committees, attended trainings and heard from insightful speakers and experts addressing topics of regional and national significance. Multiple off-site policy tours highlighted Utah’s various industries including tourism, sports and recreation. Participants also attended tours of Hill Air Force Base and Huntsman Cancer Institute, and were able to witness first-hand how our state is partnering with a variety of organizations to help refugees and those experiencing homelessness.

The CSG West Utah Host State Committee included Senator Stuart Adams (Chair), President Wayne Niederhauser and Speaker Greg Hughes; Senators Ralph Okerlund, Gene Davis and Kevin Van Tassell; and Representatives John Knotwell, Brad Last, Brian King and Sandra Hollins.

Legislative Auditor General Set to Retire

Utah Legislative Auditor General John M. Schaff described his career with the Legislature as “a grand experience” in a recent letter announcing his plans to retire after 42 years with the state. Schaff has been at the helm of the Office of the Legislative Auditor General (OLAG) since 2004.

The OLAG is charged with examining and evaluating taxpayer-funded programs, operations and entities. Their mission is to provide objective information and analysis in order to make recommendations to help legislators and other decision-makers improve programs, reduce costs and promote accountability.

Schaff praised the legislative body’s respect for the independence of his office, saying, “…in all my years on the hill they have never attempted to censor or control the audit process. Rather, the Legislature has allowed the audit function freedom to discover and report the truth.”

“The Utah Legislature has been well served under the leadership of John Schaff,” said Speaker Greg Hughes. “I want to thank him for all the work he has done on behalf of legislators and the citizens of Utah.”

Schaff’s retirement will be effective November 30, 2018. Meanwhile, the process of hiring his replacement has begun. The Legislative Audit Subcommittee, which is co-chaired by the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, is reviewing applications for the position.

Thank You for Your Many Years of Service

The chief clerk of the Utah House of Representatives, Sandy Tenney, announced on August 21, 2018 that she will be retiring at the end of this year. She has served as chief clerk for the past 13 years and has worked in the Utah Legislature for a total of 33 years.

Tenney started her career in the Legislative Printing Office before transferring to the Senate, where she worked as the Senate services manager, reading and amending clerk for 10 years. As chief clerk, she oversees parliamentary procedures, is responsible for the hiring and supervising of session staff, HR and payroll, and edits the final House Journals.

“I want to express my gratitude to Sandy for her dedication to the Utah House,” said Speaker Greg Hughes. “For 13 years, she made certain to keep proper order in the Chamber. The House and our work would never have been so excellent without her guidance and vision of service. Her efficient work ethic, refined nature and institutional knowledge will be missed. Retirement will surely offer many new opportunities, which I know she will embrace, just as she did at the House.”

“It has been such an amazing experience to work for the legislature for more than three decades,” said Tenney. “ I’ve been blessed to associate with dedicated House and Senate members and my fellow coworkers in the six legislative offices. I will miss working in this amazing building. More importantly, I will miss associating with House members and staff who have been so kind to me. I’ve had an extraordinary career working in ‘the room where it happens.’ I can’t even put into words how blessed I feel.”

Following an application and interview process to fill the open position, Megan Selin Allen was selected to serve as the new chief clerk of the Utah House of Representatives.

“There were a number of highly qualified candidates, but Megan’s experience and knowledge of the legislative process made her the best candidate for the position,” said Speaker Hughes. “I have full confidence that she will be able to step into her new role as chief clerk with grace and enthusiasm and provide excellent management in a bipartisan manner. Her past experience in local government will serve the Legislature well for many years to come.”

Allen is well known to Utah legislators and the legislative process. She is currently serving as deputy chief of staff for the Utah House of Representatives. The Utah native has additional experience working at the Utah Division of Housing and Community Development and the United States Department of Agriculture in Washington, as well as having been involved in a study abroad program at Xiamen University in China. Allen holds a bachelor’s degree in business management finance and a Master of Public Administration degree, both from Brigham Young University.

“I am extremely grateful and honored for this opportunity to serve as chief clerk,” said Allen. “In the decade I have been around the House in various roles, I have developed a deep respect for the institution and those who give their time to serve. I’m excited to serve all of the members of the House in this new role.”

Overdose Awareness Day

Hundreds of people released balloons at the Capitol on Aug. 31, International Overdose Awareness Day, to represent the many lives lost due to overdose. Over the past year, Utah has seen a nearly 12 percent reduction in fatal drug overdose deaths, but there is still much work to be done.

In 2016, Carbon County had the highest opioid prescription rate in the state, at 176 prescriptions per 100 residents. Members of the Social Services Appropriations Subcommittee recently asked to hear directly from Carbon County residents in order to determine what more the state could be doing to help combat the opioid problem there.

A survey was created to obtain public input leading up to a town hall that the Subcommittee held in Price, Utah on September 17. Members were seeking feedback regarding impacts of the opioid crisis on the community and its residents, results of several new interventions that took effect July 1 and suggestions for if additional future interventions. Residents were invited to submit information through the online survey prior to the meeting or provide input during the public comment portion that night.

Speaker Greg Hughes, Rep. Steve Eliason and other House members will continue to work with community leaders and stakeholders to help bring an end to this opioid crisis.

Utah Judges

Approximately one-quarter of all Utah judges will be on the ballot this November. The important task of determining whether or not to retain a judge can be daunting. The Utah Legislature established the Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission (JPEC) to provide Utahns with more information.

The JPEC collects and disseminates independent data about judges’ performance to help inform judicial retention elections. Evaluations of all judges standing for retention election this November are available online at judges.utah.gov.

Legislative Office Receives Accolades

The Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel, Office of the Legislative Fiscal Analyst and Office of the Legislative Auditor General were recently awarded the Utah Ethical Leadership Award for Government from the Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative.

The award recognizes Utah businesses, nonprofit organizations and government entities that exemplify ethical behaviors, and it appropriately reflects the endless hours, dedication and high standards of the Utah legislative staff.

Constitution Day

The Constitution of the United States of America was signed 231 years ago, on September 17, 1787, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. We recognize and honor the men and women who helped compose the most significant document of freedom ever created by human hand.

September 11

The courage and sacrifices of the first responders, flight attendants and everyday heroes of September 11, 2001 will never be forgotten.

Stay Connected

The Utah House of Representatives offers access to live and previous coverage of House floor proceedings and committee hearings from the legislative website. You can search the archive of past sessions, track bills, read proposed legislation and more atle.utah.gov.

Follow the Utah Reps on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay connected to what is happening, get a behind-the-scenes look and receive updates. You can also contact your representative at house.utah.gov.