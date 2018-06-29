Leavitt Group Insurance receives “Agency of the Year” award

CEDAR CITY– Leavitt Group Insurance received an “Agency of the Year” award and was additionally honored with an “Agency Excellence Award” during Leavitt Group’s annual conference held this year in Garden Grove, California. The conference included Leavitt Group’s network of agencies from over 135 locations nationwide. Recognition was also given to Mike Bringhurst for 40 years of service and Rex Day for 30 years of service, both of whom are part of Leavitt Group Insurance with offices in southern Utah and Nevada.

Vance Smith, president, noted Leavitt Group Insurance’s exceptional growth, profitability, and customer service when presenting the awards. “This office isn’t afraid of the hard work or travel required to grow and be successful,” said Smith. “They are energetic and operate as a completely unified team.”

“We’d like to thank everyone who has helped us,” said Adam Christensen, managing partner of Leavitt Group Insurance. “It takes everyone and everything going in the right direction to have this kind of success. We’re grateful for our team of employees, partners, and families for their support.”

Leavitt Group Insurance has several offices in southern Utah and Nevada and is led by local co-owners Adam Christensen, Russ Fitzwater, Mike Higbee, Jaron Hunt, Jeff Hyde, and Mitch Bringhurst.