Last Final Friday Art Walk of the season on Sept. 28

CEDAR CITY–Celebrate National Good Neighbor Day by attending the Cedar City Arts Council’s final Art Walk of the season with one of your own good neighbors! The event will take place on Sept. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m., and it will feature multiple talented artists from this community. The Final Friday Art Walks feature various art forms; live jazz, contemporary and classical music, and art demonstrations. The Final Friday Art Walks are free events, and everyone is encouraged to attend

There will be artist demonstrations and exhibits, including The Sagebrush Fiber Artisans, Andy Levine, Larry Laskowski, Southern Utah Watercolor Association and more on the lawn at 100 West and Center. The Village Voices will be performing in front of Stone Path Energy Center from 5 to 8 p.m., and the Lindsay Szczesny with other violinists will be performing on the lawn at 100 West and Center from 6 to 7 p.m.

Artisans Gallery will host local jazz band, MB3 with Sally Hunter from 5 to 7 p.m. ArtWorks Gallery will host vocal and guitar soloist Sofie Scaletta from 5 to 8 p.m. Ceramicists Anthony Pearson and Susan Harris will be displaying their creations at ArtWorks Gallery.

The Red Rock Flute Choir will be performing from 6 to 7 p.m. in front of The Grind Coffeehouse and Main Street Books. This group is comprised of flutists from throughout Washington County and their musical repertoire includes classical, modern, popular, show tunes, religious pieces and marches. Bill and Loretta Westbrook will perform in front of The Grind and Main Street Books from 7 to 8 p.m.

SUMA will be open until 8 p.m. and the James Surls exhibit will be accessible during the Cedar City Art Council’s last Art Walk of the season. For updates about featured artists and musicians, visit the Cedar City Art Walk page at https://www.facebook.com/Cedar-City-Art-Walk-488202448044670.