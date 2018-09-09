Larson leads saddle bronc at PRCA rodeo

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

PAROWAN–The saddle bronc competition may have had the feel of a warm-up act on Day 1 of the PRCA Rodeo at the Iron County Fairgrounds, but Zach Larson set a high standard for the remaining competitors to beat.

Larson, who hails from Garland, came through with an 81-point ride aboard Bar T Rodeo’s Trudy and moved to the front of the field before a packed grandstand in Parowan. Larson’s score was just ahead of fellow Wilderness Circuit rider Colton Carter’s 79.5.

Among the leaders in the other categories from Sept. 1:

-Trey Nahrgang proved to be a favorite for the first-place check in steer wrestling after turning in a 4.6-second showing. Chase Black was at 6.9 in second place.

-Bronc Marriott of Woods Cross topped the bareback riding with a score of 77.5 points.

-Trampus Quarnberg and Brad Freeland were the clear front-runners in the team roping, turning in a sharp run at 6.1 seconds

-Jesse Loveless of Payson edged past Tyler Whitlow for the lead in tie-down roping, finishing at 8.7 seconds, just in front of Whitlow’s 9.2.

-JorDee Nielson was the lone bull rider to complete an eight-second run, scoring 61 points aboard Bar T Rodeo’s Son of Butch.

Action continued Monday afternoon and featured all of the Wright family members competing in saddle bronc, including Ryder Wright (2nd place in the standings), Rusty Wright (4th), CoBurn Bradshaw (10th), Jake Wright (12th) and Spencer Wright (18th).

Stetson Wright was also on the schedule of competitors, and he picked up his first professional paycheck at the Parowan rodeo last season.

A full recap from Monday’s action will be available in the Sept. 12 edition.