Jacob Dye named to SUU marketing post

CEDAR CITY–Jacob Dye has been named the Director of Marketing and Fan Engagement at Southern Utah University.

“We are thrilled that Jacob will be joining the SUU Athletics family as our new Director of Marketing and Fan Engagement,” said Debbie Corum, Director of Athletics, in a release. “He is a great addition and brings an incredible amount of experience, creativity and passion for the department. He will help us in all facets of our program.”

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native, will oversee the marketing and promotions efforts and assist in the game day experience while assisting in the coordination of the branding and promotional strategies for Southern Utah’s 17-sport program.

Prior to being named director, Dye served as the assistant marketing director, working directly with the Southern Utah cross country, track and field and volleyball teams. Among his responsibilities, Dye was charged with implementing digital, traditional and innovating marketing advertisements that result in new and single-event ticket sales.

“I am honored to be joining the strong staff at Southern Utah University Athletics during such an exciting time in the school’s history,” Dye said. “Athletics is my passion and I am truly humbled to be serving in this capacity. I look forward to the opportunity to work with student-athletes, coaches, staff and team members alike to build on their successes.”

Dye joined the Thunderbirds after working during his undergraduate career as a marketing assistant at Mississippi State. There, he assisted with marketing efforts for baseball, women’s basketball, softball and Bully’s Kids Club. He also has experience in championship marketing initiatives after working directly with the Southeastern Conference and the NCAA. Jacob was also a team member for the back-to-back NACMA (National Association of Collegiate Marketing Administrators) Marketing Team of the Year while at Mississippi State (2016 & 2017).

A 2017 graduate of Mississippi State with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration, Jacob also possesses an Associates degree in Business. He is continuing his education – pursuing a Master’s of Kinesiology with a focus in Sport Management from LSU.