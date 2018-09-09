By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

PAROWAN–A feature of this year’s Iron County Fair was Iron County’s Got Talent, where participants could show off their skills in the fair’s talent show.

There were three divisions in the talent show: youth, teen and adult. Youth participants included Joseph Merrill who sang and played guitar, Cambridge Harward, Hayley Rowley and Isabelle McClearly who all sang.

The teen division began with Emma Allen, who sang “Palace” by Sam Smith and played the piano. Logan Taylor played “How Great Thou Art” on the accordion, then Lacey Taylor sang “The Horse Nobody Could Ride” by Joey + Rory while playing guitar. Jenny Reiner played the ukulele while performing an original song titled “Melody.” Savannah King followed by singing Brad Paisley’s “Whiskey Lullaby.” Finally, Austin Topham sang “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur while playing guitar.

The first contestant in the adult division was Jon Merrill, who sang an original piece about America and played guitar. Wyatt Olaya performed The Zac Brown Band’s “Colder Weather,” and Russel Taylor sang “Cow Patti” by Jim Stafford.

After all contestants in each division performed, two finalists were chosen. Cambridge Harward and Hayley Rowley were chosen from the youth division. From the teen division, Emma Allen and Lacey Taylor were chosen. From the adult division, Wyatt Olaya and Jon Merill were chosen. The finalists performed again later in the day and the judges chose the winners.

Emma Allen won the talent show and received $100 in gift certificates and a $50 gift card from Charlie’s Southern Barbecue, the primary sponsor of the event. Lacey Taylor was runner up and received $30 in gift certificates. All finalists received $20 in gift certificates.

Teen and adult talents were judged by 2018 Miss Rodeo Iron County Ashton Anderson, Junior Rodeo Princess Izzy Coughlin and Rachel Abramson from SUU. The finals were judged by 2018 Miss Iron County Taylor Liston, Miss Iron County First Attendant Jessica Sahagun, and Miss Iron County Outstanding Teen Second Attendant Shelby Haycock. Gary Taylor and Jared Wicken were masters of ceremonies.