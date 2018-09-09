In Jubilo opening social includes alumni

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–Members of In Jubilo, past and present, gathered for the choir’s annual opening social to reminisce on 16 years of singing together.

Jesse Haley, Social Media and Marketing Director for the choir, said the group wanted to invite alumni to this year’s opening social to give friends a chance to catch up.

“In Jubilo is made up of women from all walks of life, different ages, different stages in life and it’s been 16 years,” she said. “We’ve had friends come and we’ve had friends go and we wanted to get together and see where everybody’s at and share stories and reminisce and maybe sing a few songs together.”

In Jubilo alumna Florence Stewart, one of the 12 founding members of the choir, said singing with the choir was an enjoyable way to spend time.

“It was just such a fun group,” Stewart said. “It was a way to get out and it was just fun to be together and sing together because we love to sing.”

In Jubilo members are required to audition for a position on the choir, pay yearly dues and are expected to meet attendance expectations. Director Jackie Jackson said the 50 women who currently make up the choir are committed to it.

“These women are very dedicated to it and they’re musicians,” Jackson said. “There’s a commitment that is pretty strong here.”

In Jubilo will be performing during the upcoming Sons of Utah Pioneers Convention, focusing on pieces concerning lineage. The choir will also participate in the Orchestra of Southern Utah recital series and opening concert this fall.