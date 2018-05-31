Improvements being made to Brian Head bike trails

BRIAN HEAD—Work has begun on a series of improvements to Brian Head Resort’s lift-served mountain bike trail network. A release from the resort said it has partnered with Momentum Trail Concepts to create a more modern trail experience.

Phase One of the project involves top-to-bottom improvements to the resort’s existing Color Country intermediate trail. Upon completion, Color Country will be re-branded Color Flow, and be transformed into an easier, modern flow trail spanning approximately 3.5 miles. The new trail is expected to be completed and ready to ride in time for the Resort’s first “Classic Rock ‘n Ride Festival” on July 14 and 15. This kick-off event will be the official unveiling of the new trail.

It will include two days of live music, great food and fun family activities. More information on the festival is available at https://brianheadmtbfestival.com/